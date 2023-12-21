Community Transit sells five circa 2011 double decker buses

Community transit recently auctioned off five of its circa 2011 double decker buses to the highest bidders. The buses were the oldest of the agency's double decker buses and reached the end of their transit lives with 200,000-plus miles on them.

Two of the new owners are travel and excursion related. One is located in Alaska and one is located within the Puget Sound area in Washington state. The fourth was bought by a cruise line and the fifth by a sightseeing company.

Another buyer purchased three of the five double-decker buses that went to auction in October and they plan to refurbish and transform them for future enterprises.

Community Transit plans to offer more surplus Double Tall buses for auction in 2024.