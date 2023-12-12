TransLink’s R6 Scott Road RapidBus will launch Jan. 2, 2024

The new R6 Scott Road RapidBus will begin serving TransLink customers January 2. The new route is TransLink’s largest service expansion since 2020 and will speed up bus trips on Scott Road by up to eight minutes in each direction, providing up to 20 percent more customer capacity on the busiest bus corridor in Surrey and Delta, B.C.

This will be TransLink’s sixth RapidBus service in Metro Vancouver, with high frequencies, bus priority lanes, limited stops, all-door boarding and articulated 60-foot buses.

With more than 30,000 bus passengers each weekday, the Scott Road corridor is currently the busiest bus corridor south of the Fraser River and is experiencing Metro Vancouver’s strongest ridership growth.

As part of TransLink’s winter service changes starting on Jan. 1, 2024, 12 bus routes will be adjusted – including more service on seven routes during the busiest times of the day. For the first time, QR codes at bus stops will also direct customers to translated service change information available in Simplified and Traditional Chinese and Punjabi.