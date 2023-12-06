WMATA to expand Metrobus service to 24 hours starting Dec. 17

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) will significantly expand Metrobus service, as the service will be providing 24/7 bus service across 14 routes starting Dec. 17.

Funding for the expansion of operating hours was made possible by the District of Columbia, which will cover operational expenses under an agreement with the WMATA.

Between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., Metrobus will operate every 20 minutes or better on the 14 routes - A6, A8, B2, H4, S2, V2, W4, X2, 32, 33, 52, 70, 80 and 92 - with two routes extended to serve additional bus stops after Metrorail operations close for the night. These high ridership routes on key corridors will predominantly support late-night and early-morning essential workers in hospitality, healthcare and entertainment industries.

"We are honored to serve the dedicated essential workers who keep the heart of our community beating," said WMATA General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. "Their tireless efforts are the backbone of our region and we want to ensure they have safe, secure, equitable, dependable and affordable transit options. The launch of our 24/7 DC Bus Service operations is a testament to our commitment to the vibrancy of our community and the essential workers we proudly serve."

WMATA says the 24/7 DC Bus Service will help support Washington, D.C.’s, growing economic vitality and diversity. Many of the selected bus routes run through the city’s late night hot spots and entertainment venues, providing those who enjoy the nightlife and late-night workers better transit options.

"Today, more residents, commuters, and visitors are traveling in and around the District, and it is critical we have an accessible transportation system that meets their needs 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said District Department of Transportation Interim Director Sharon Kershbaum. "This new dedicated bus service will have a significant impact on our local businesses that are the backbone of our economy and will help our essential workers always have a way to move around safely to and from work and back home again."

Key highlights of WMATA’s new 24/7 DC Bus Service includes:

Enhanced accessibility:

Essential workers throughout Washington, D.C., will now enjoy increased access to reliable, equitable, frequent and affordable bus service, ensuring safe, secure and convenient travel at any hour for $2 each ride. Essential routes: 14 routes along key corridors with high ridership that remain operational throughout the night and early morning.

Essential routes:

Safety and security:

Courtesy stops:

WMATA’s new 24/7 DC Bus Service also fulfills the agency’s Strategic Transformation Plan, where WMATA continues to work with regional partners to deliver quality service and ensure customers have equitable access to public transportation.