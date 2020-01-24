Keolis to operate Exo temporary bus service in Montreal area

Keolis has been awarded a new contract by Exo, a public transport authority in Greater Montreal, Quebec, to operate 16 buses across Greater Montreal. The 12-month contract will take effect on March 30, 2020, and includes an option for two renewals of up to six additional months.

This temporary service will transport passengers while construction work is being carried out on the Réseau Express Métropolitain (REM) across Greater Montreal between Deux-Montagnes station and Central station, 45 km (29.2 miles) away, in the centre of Montreal. The service will run between 5 am and 12:15 am, Monday to Friday with no service on the weekends.

Each bus is over 13 metres long and has 52 seats.

Keolis will recruit 30 new employees to run this new service.