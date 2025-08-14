Stephen Kuban launches AI-driven consultancy Kuban Transit Solutions

Stephen Kuban, formerly with RideCo and The Routing Company, has launched Kuban Transit Solutions (KTS), a company that specializes in strategies for accessible transit. KTS aims to help implement new frameworks to unify paratransit and fixed-route services

Kuban, who serves as principal and CEO, says his company will addresses this challenge through the “One Transit Strategy”—a comprehensive framework that turns paratransit from an isolated service into an integrated component of unified transit networks.

“Transit agencies are facing unprecedented challenges, but they’re also surrounded by unprecedented opportunities,” Kuban said. “The question isn’t whether technology can solve our accessibility and efficiency challenges—it’s whether we can implement these solutions fast enough and effectively enough to meet growing community needs.”

Market timing and industry need

While the past decade established microtransit and paratransit technology capabilities, Kuban notes that agencies now face the challenge of integrating these innovations with existing fixed-route networks to create unified mobility systems.

“The last 10 years have been about transit tech—the next decade is about [artificial intelligence (AI)] accelerating effective transit strategy and putting it all together,” Kuban said.

The company says its approach to the One Transit Strategy turns traditional paratransit service into both economic value and social value, creating systems where shorter paratransit trips reduce costs, fixed-route ridership increases and riders with disabilities gain same-day service freedom.

“Traditional paratransit models are becoming economically unsustainable while failing to deliver the freedom and accessibility that communities deserve,” Kuban explained. “To sustainably meet the demands for accessible transit over the next 10 years, we need to reimagine accessible transit from first principles.”

Comprehensive solution framework

KTS uses three core service initiatives:

AI-accelerated strategy development: The company leverages custom-built artificial intelligence workflows to analyze complex transit data and deliver actionable integration insights in weeks, reducing planning timelines while improving outcome precision. Networked partnership model: Rather than operating as a traditional consultancy, KTS functions through a curated network of specialist consultants, allowing rapid scaling of capabilities while maintaining consistent quality and strategic vision across all client engagements. Selective client engagement: KTS says it focuses exclusively on agencies committed to integrated accessible transit approaches where sustainable transformation is both desired and achievable.

The company notes its approach centers on what it terms sustainable transit strategies— comprehensive frameworks that solve the "paratransit paradox” while strengthening entire transit networks rather than operating distinctly parallel systems.

“Toronto Transit Commission has been incredibly successful with their intermodal paratransit approach, and they serve as a model for agencies across the United States and Canada to follow,” Kuban said. “Their Family of Services program demonstrates that when you integrate paratransit with fixed-route operations strategically, both riders and agencies benefit significantly.”