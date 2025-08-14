RideCo and RTA partner to offer new ADA paratransit service

RideCo announced a new agreement with Riverside Transit Agency (RTA) to provide an ADA origin-to-destination paratransit service. The new service represents an expansion of the partnership between the two organizations, which started in 2022.

RideCo says the new paratransit service solution RTA has secured with it aims to elevate the end-to-end rider experience by offering a streamlined eligibility process, independent booking options, increased trip transparency and enhanced rider communication. It will also provide dynamic routing and automated scheduling and dispatching, enabling the agency to increase operational efficiency and deliver improved performance statistics across all facets of its paratransit system.

"Ensuring innovative and efficient transportation options are available is vitally important for our community; directly impacting their access to employment, education, healthcare and overall quality of life," said RTA Board Chair Steve Hemenway. "Launching new service solutions for all those who rely on accessible, demand-responsive services has been a primary objective for RTA and is essential for supporting the well-being of our riders and continued growth throughout the region."

The company says RTA has successfully implemented key strategic initiatives over the past few years and is now building on that momentum. These include the launch of a new microtransit service, GoMicro, and a fare collection system upgrade to help simplify the payment experience for riders, both occurring in 2022. Additionally, in the coming year, RTA will introduce zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell buses into its fleet, in addition to modernizing the ADA origin-to-destination paratransit service.

"Our primary focus is to work proactively alongside RTA and all of our customers to help them achieve their unique visions, particularly as it relates to enabling greater accessibility in their communities," said RideCo Co-Founder and CEO Prem Gururajan. "RTA has achieved impressive results while we have worked with them over the past three years and we look forward to seeing them achieve similar success with their new ADA paratransit program."