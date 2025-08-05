Transdev and Mountain Metro Mobility continue partnership in Colorado Springs

Transdev announced the renewal of its contract with the city of Colorado Springs, Colo., to provide its paratransit service, Mountain Metro Mobility. Effective January 2025, the agreement continues the partnership started in 2019.

As part of the new contract, Transdev says it will expand its services to include enhanced eligibility assessments and travel training, ensuring even greater accessibility and quality of service for riders. Mountain Metro Mobility operates during the same days, hours and service areas as the Mountain Metro fixed-route bus system. Riders can expect the same level of convenience, travel times and wait times as they would experience on the fixed-route system.

“Our team takes pride in providing safe and reliable transportation for the city of Colorado Springs,” said Ron Bushman, senior vice president of the Rockies region, Transdev. “Whenever they have needed something, we’ve stepped up and found a way to meet those needs. We’re excited to continue this partnership and bring new tools and innovations to the service.”

One of the key highlights of the renewed contract is the introduction of advanced technology tools like Lytx DriveCam and Mobileye. These technologies aim to further enhance safety, fleet management and overall customer experience. The service currently operates with a fleet of 48 vehicles, including cutaways and minivans, and provides 500 to 550 trips per day.