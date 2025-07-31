Canadian government invests in accessible, on-demand transit in Grey, Bruce counties

The government of Canada is awarding over C$1.4 million (US$1 million) to Saugeen Mobility and Regional Transit (SMART) to help improve transit accessibility and efficiency.

SMART, a nonprofit organization, provides day-to-day transportation to the residents of Bruce and Grey counties, Ontario, for residents with disabilities.

The funding will support SMART’s purchase of four accessible vans, eight accessible cars and booking software to improve its on-demand transit service. SMART will also receive funding in partnership with Home and Community Support Services of Grey and Bruce to complete a feasibility study to explore more efficient transit software systems, which will support better service delivery.

"This investment is about more than transportation—it’s about accessibility, opportunity and connectivity. By expanding transit options, we’re helping meet the demands of this growing region for decades to come,” said Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for pacific economic development, Canada.

SMART General Manager Stephan Labelle added, "This federal investment has been transformative for Saugeen Mobility. By renewing 70 percent of our aging fleet and implementing a new client notification system, we’re significantly improving the safety, reliability and overall experience for the people who rely on our service every day.”

The government of Canada is investing C$1,437,224 (US$1,039,537) in these projects through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund, and SMART is contributing C$346,307 (US$250,482).