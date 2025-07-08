STM awarding new contracts for paratransit services

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) is awarding new paratransit service contracts to three suppliers that will meet current and future user needs starting in 2026, namely through accessible vans, quality control and appropriate training. The new contracts follow STM transferring its paratransit minibus service to external partners. According to the agency, the suppliers will cover the 10 percent of trips currently being handled by minibuses, which will end at the same time.

STM says the accessible RAM Promaster Creative 3500 van was chosen as the van to provide paratransit service after a selection process that was carried out in collaboration with associations such as RUTA and Ex Aequo. The agency notes various criteria were carefully analyzed to optimize user comfort, accessibility and safety, including improved vehicle suspension, air conditioning and soundproofing, as well as sufficient space to accommodate the largest mobility scooter covered by RAMQ.

Beyond the selection criteria, STM is requiring suppliers to develop training for their drivers. The service agreements stipulate the training will be equivalent to what is currently being provided. The training has also been specifically developed by and for persons with disabilities, in conjunction with the association community representing the customer group.

STM says it will also carefully select the drivers and the suppliers among those already working for intermediaries. A committee made up of users and transport companies will focus on overseeing training, meeting service quality requirements and taking users’ needs into account.

“Last February, we committed to ensuring that all the needs of customers served by minibus, regardless of their needs, would also be met by our new partners, and that’s what we’re announcing today,” said STM CEO Marie-Claude Léonard. “Thanks to in-service tests conducted with paratransit users and representatives of paratransit associations, we were able to choose the right vehicle that would take into account the various current and future circumstances of this client group. I would like to point out that despite this transition to our external partners, the quality of service provided to our customers will not be compromised in any way.”

Ongoing discussions with the Société de transport de Laval (STL)

With a view to continuing to provide quality service to users while ensuring sound management of public funds in the wake of recent government performance audits, the STL and the STM have begun discussions to have the STL’s delivery of paratransit service transferred over to the STM. This potential partnership would include the reservation call center, logistics and the operationalization of customer transportation, which are already being outsourced.

“As we continue to look for new ways to optimize our operations and expenses, we share a common desire to work together to develop more efficient practices by consolidating services,” Léonard said. “The STM’s strength has always been to provide quality service to our paratransit users throughout their interaction with us, from the time they make a reservation up to post-service follow-up. We therefore believe that our expertise can be put to use in Laval for the users’ benefit.”

STL General Manager Josée Roy added, “Providing quality service to our paratransit users is the key element underlying current discussions with the STM. At the STL, we are committed to advancing the Laval community and believe that the options explored with the STM could serve to better meet users’ needs while seeking to optimize resources. Needless to say, we are also in contact with the partners concerned, and they will be informed of the progress of our discussions.”