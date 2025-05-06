Cincinnati Metro, TANK, BCRTA launch EZConnect paratransit pilot.

Cincinnati Metro, the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) and the Butler County Regional Transit Authority (BCRTA) have launched EZConnect, a pilot program offering seamless, one-seat regional paratransit rides for ADA-certified individuals.

Facilitated by NEORide, the EZConnect initiative aims to test the technology and feasibility of coordinating regional paratransit trips across agency boundaries. To participate in the EZConnect pilot project, Cincinnati Metro notes individuals must be certified as ADA paratransit service eligible and travel within three-quarters of a mile from a Cincinnati Metro, TANK or BCRTA fixed route service. Participants will be required to use electronic fare payment systems and complete surveys to provide feedback on their regional trips. The cost for a one-way trip will be $8 for all participants.

“The EZConnect pilot project represents a significant advancement in our efforts to provide equitable transportation solutions,” said Cincinnati Metro Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Brandy Jones. “By collaborating with TANK and BCRTA, we are taking a crucial step toward enhancing the mobility of our paratransit riders.”

TANK Manager of Special Services Kail Clifton added, “TANK is excited to join the launch of the new pilot program, EZConnect. This service helps bridge the gap between our three service areas, giving riders a seamless experience and access to more resources. TANK is proud to be a partner, as this will improve mobility for paratransit riders across the region.”

Cincinnati Metro notes that as the pilot progresses, feedback from participants will be crucial in shaping the future of regional paratransit services.

“This pilot is a demonstration of the commitment BCRTA and our partners have made to ensuring equitable transportation for all riders, regardless of disability or destination,” said BCRTA Executive Director Matthew Dutkevicz. “We’re proud to be a part of creating better, border-agnostic transit solutions for our communities.”