RTC of Southern Nevada awards contract to Transdev to operate paratransit services.

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada has awarded a contract to Transdev to operate its paratransit services in Las Vegas. Transdev says the expansion strengthens its partnership with RTC of Southern Nevada, as the company already operates its fixed-route services. The long-term contract, which began April 10, 2025, includes a five-year base term with two one-year extension options.

Transdev has been operating the RTC of Southern Nevada’s paratransit services on an interim basis since January 2025. Transdev said the interim period allowed it to ensure continuity for riders while addressing immediate operational needs.

As part of this contract, Transdev will integrate innovative technology solutions to improve operational efficiency, service reliability and the customer experience. The Vision Suite tools will optimize scheduling and dispatch through the MobiMe app for workforce management, the Command Console system for streamlined operations and the MyTransitManager app, which provides real-time trip updates for passengers. Transdev notes the upgrades are designed to make paratransit services more reliable, transparent and user-friendly.

The new contract will expand mobility options for paratransit users with wheelchair accessible vehicles provided by supplemental providers. Additionally, Transdev will utilize RTC of Southern Nevada’s Trapeze scheduling system to maintain seamless integration with the agency’s broader transportation network.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with RTC and bring innovative solutions to paratransit services in Las Vegas,” said Transdev U.S. CEO Laura Hendricks. “Our focus is to deliver safe, reliable and efficient transportation while leveraging new technology to improve the passenger experience.”