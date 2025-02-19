Coaldale & District Handi-Ride Association unveils accessible handi-bus

In Alberta, Canada, the Coaldale & District Handi-Ride Association (CHRA) unveiled its brand-new accessible handi-bus at a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by community members, local officials and key supporters.

The purchase of the new bus was made possible through a C$182,400 (US$128,354) contribution from the government of Canada’s Rural Transit Solutions Fund, along with a C$25,000 (US$17,593) contribution from the Coaldale Community Wellness Association, a C$10,000 (US$7,037) contribution from the Kinsmen Club of Coaldale and a C$5,000 (US$3,519) community grant from the town of Coaldale.

“Today’s ribbon-cutting marks an exciting step forward in the CHRA’s mission to provide accessible transportation for those who need it most,” said CHRA President Tim Janzen. “With more capacity, improved accessibility and greater flexibility, the new bus will ensure that Coaldale residents continue to have a reliable and inclusive transit option for years to come.”

With an upgraded design, the new bus features an access ramp instead of a lift, making boarding easier for individuals using walkers or wheelchairs. It also includes a winch system for safe and controlled entry, particularly in winter conditions. CHRA says the seating is highly adaptable, accommodating up to 16 passengers and one wheelchair or 12 passengers with three wheelchairs—more than doubling the capacity of the previous vehicle.

“We are committed to better connecting all communities across the country - rural and urban,” said Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview George Chahal. “Expanding public transit options through vehicle purchases, such as the Coaldale & District handi-bus, will help all residents navigate their communities and access essential services with more ease.”