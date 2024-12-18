MBTA partners with Spare to improve its paratransit services

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has contracted Spare to provide paratransit technology and services to improve scheduling accuracy based on vehicle location, vehicle requirements, customer wait times and service performance metrics all while enhancing overall service reliability.

Spare's technology will also help the MBTA to improve its service, allocate resources more efficiently and provide real-time updates to riders, enabling them to make more informed decisions about their travel plans.

"We are thrilled to partner with the MBTA to bring our cutting-edge paratransit solutions to millions of trips yearly," said Spare CEO Kristoffer Vik Hansen. "This partnership underscores Spare's commitment to transforming urban mobility by providing reliable and accessible transportation options for all. We look forward to working closely with the MBTA to set new standards for paratransit service, especially in high-density cities like Boston."

Spare, through its Open Fleets technology, says it brings experience in optimizing between dedicated and non-dedicated providers to help enhance and modernize the rider experience in the greater Boston area.

“We are excited to partner with Spare as part of our ongoing commitment to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service to our customers,” said Michele Stiehler, chief of paratransit services, MBTA.