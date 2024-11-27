TARTA launches paratransit services rebrand campaign

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) is rebranding its paratransit division. The agency’s Toledo Area Regional Paratransit Service (TARPS) is becoming TARTA Move. The rebrand will work to bring all of TARTA’s services under the same umbrella.

“Our new name for paratransit services reflects our continued focus on providing accessible and efficient rides and a path to independence for so many people in northwest Ohio who face mobility hurdles,” said TARTA Chief Customer Experience and Mobility Officer Rick Bailey. “While the vehicles may look a little different, we have the same dedicated team members who have helped us attain a 98 percent customer satisfaction rate and we are well positioned to build on the progress TARTA has made in recent years to the benefit of the people who depend on us every day.”

Changes to vehicle branding will happen eventually over the course of the next year and older TARPS passes and IDs will still be accepted on TARTA Move rides as the transition is taking place. In the future, customers can expect to see an issued wave of new IDs and rider guides featuring the new branding.

“I like the new color scheme that pops and feels exciting,” said TARTA paratransit customer and Customer Service Representative Hellen McLaughlin. “I think it’s great that TARTA is moving forward with this new branding and taking us into the future.”