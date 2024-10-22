City of Cottonwood Transit Department adds three new buses into its paratransit service

The City of Cottonwood Transit Department (CCTD) has implemented three new buses into its paratransit service. The vehicles feature an updated branding design that reflects the welcoming and accessible atmosphere the program aims to provide.

"We wanted our fleet to reflect the quality of service we offer,” said CCTD Transit Manager Lisa Boring. “These beautiful new vehicles align perfectly with our vision for an inviting and accessible transportation experience."

The paratransit program is an ADA-approved initiative that provides reliable, door-to-door transportation for individuals with disabilities, ensuring they have access to the community and essential services. CCTD says the new buses will enhance the program's capabilities and if all goes well, an additional three buses will arrive in the next six months to serve fixed routes with Cottonwood Area Transit (CAT).

In addition to the new buses, the agency has also launched the Token Transit app, which simplifies the process of purchasing mobile fare tickets and enhances accessibility for riders.