NFTA completes comprehensive review of agency’s paratransit service

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) is working to improve its Paratransit Access Line (PAL) service by presenting findings and recommendations of a recently completed study of a comprehensive review of the agency’s paratransit service. The objective of the study was to examine how the service can be improved. The consultants worked with NFTA’s customers, operators, controllers, mechanics and managers and issued reports characterizing the agency’s existing system and service in detail and comparing it to peers.

Preliminary findings were presented to stakeholders at public meetings on Sept. 24 and Sept. 25 about potential improvements to NFTA’s paratransit service and the estimated cost of those enhancements. Some preliminary findings will be rolled out at public sessions and will include specific recommendations.

Key improvements:

In the short term, NFTA is proposing to expand and simplify existing PAL service hours and offer customers a uniform core service area

Replace 20 PAL vehicles with new vans

Increase suburban service

NFTA says the long-term challenges highlighted in the study present obstacles that need further discussion and analysis and will be discussed in the next steps with all of its stakeholders. The comprehensive study was supported by funding from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Rep. Tim Kennedy (D-NY) and the entire western New York delegation.