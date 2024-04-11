Cincinnati Metro places 10 new paratransit vehicles into service.

To increase efficiency and accessibility to dependable transportation for riders with disabilities, Cincinnati Metro has launched 10 new Access paratransit vehicles into its service. The new vehicles feature updated technology, including a kneeling suspension system and a new ramping system.

Cincinnati Metro plans to upgrade the entire Access fleet of nearly 50 vehicles to similar models over time.

“Cincinnati Metro continues to prioritize the needs of all riders across every line of service," said Darryl Haley, CEO and general manager of Cincinnati Metro. "By incorporating these new features, we are ensuring that our passengers with disabilities have a comfortable and convenient travel experience."

The kneeling suspension system is a feature that allows the vehicle to lower its height, making it easier for passengers with mobility challenges to board and exit the vehicle. The new ramping system replaces traditional lifts, providing a smoother and more efficient process for wheelchair users and those with mobility aids.

The introduction of these new vehicles not only enhances the accessibility and convenience for passengers with disabilities, but also marks the first time Cincinnati Metro’s new branding will be prominently displayed on Access vehicles.