TARTA’s paratransit division earns Certified Autism Center™ designation

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s (TARTA) paratransit division has become the first transit agency department in Ohio to become a Certified Autism Center™.

The designation was granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) after TARTA paratransit staff had undergone a specific training course to better understand and accommodate the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive passengers.

TARTA’s efforts in the area are part of a larger vision led by Destination Toledo, which seeks to establish Toledo, Ohio, as a Certified Autism Destination™ as recognized by the IBCCES.

“Public transportation is a vital lifeline to the community for those with mobility challenges and fulfilling our mission means doing everything we can to make sure that everyone can enjoy the great things that northwest Ohio has to offer,” said Rick Bailey, TARTA’s chief customer experience and mobility officer. “Autistic and sensory-sensitive passengers deserve to be able to reach their destination with a ride that makes them feel valued and welcome. That’s what we focused on with this training and will work to continue to improve on.”

Other Toledo area institutions that have earned this designation include Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, Toledo Museum of Art, National Museum of the Great Lakes, Huntington Center, Glass City Center, Toledo Speedway BMX, the Sylvania Chamber of Commerce and the Valentine Theatre, among others. Several other area organizations are going through the course or plan to take it.

“The initiative shown by TARTA’s paratransit operations sets a benchmark in the transportation sector for inclusivity and understanding,” said Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES. “Our certification programs are designed to empower organizations to create welcoming environments for all patrons. The dedication the division has shown is not only admirable, but also is a significant stride towards the inclusive Certified Autism Destination goal set by the Toledo community.”