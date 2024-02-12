PWTransit begins operation of paratransit services in Fredericton

PWTransit has successfully deployed paratransit services to the city of Fredericton, New Brunswick, originally launched on Jan. 8, 2024. The deployment marked a milestone for PWTransit, as it begins to expand its footprint to Atlantic Canada, supplying three revenue vehicles to the city.

In addition to the paratransit services outlined in the current contract, the city of Fredericton will soon be looking at incorporating on-demand service into the agreement. The expansion will help to increase the agency's service hours to meet the evolving needs of the community.

With the addition of this division, PWTransit now operates coast-to-coast, stretching from Port Hardy, British Columbia, to its new venture in Atlantic Canada.