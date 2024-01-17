PWTransit Canada awarded West Kootenay conventional service and paratransit contract

PWTransit Canada has been awarded a contract through BC Transit’s standard procurement process. Effective April 1, 2024, conventional, handyDART and paratransit service in the West Kootenay Region will be provided by PWTransit Canada.

The contract includes conventional and paratransit service in the West Kootenay Region, which serves several communities including Trail, Castlegar and the Boundary Transit System (Grand Forks) in British Columbia.

Transit service in the West Kootenay Region will not be impacted by this change in operating companies.

NextGen Transit will continue to operate service for the agency until March 31 and all unionized NextGen Transit employees currently working in public transit will be offered comparable roles with PWTransit Canada.

The base contract is for five years, with allowable extensions to nine years.