MV Transportation selected to provide paratransit services for Louisville region

The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) has awarded a contract to MV Transportation, Inc., to provide paratransit services effective Feb. 1.

Under terms of the five-year contract, MV will provide safe and reliable paratransit transportation for the Greater Louisville Region. The company will be responsible for operations, call center, dispatch, maintenance and safety within the TARC paratransit service system. MV will lead the transformation of TARC’s current system by implementing a flexible service delivery model and series of technology upgrades that will improve operational efficiency and responsiveness and enhance the overall passenger experience.

“TARC is committed to ensuring mobility and independence through high-quality transportation options for our paratransit customers,” said TARC Executive Director Ferdinand L. Risco, Jr. “MV is uniquely qualified to help us achieve our vision to become a mobility solutions provider and deliver a better customer experience.”

“We look forward to our partnership with TARC and appreciate the confidence its leaders and board of directors have placed in MV,” said Steve Trinkle, MV senior vice president, who will oversee operations. “We are confident that we can enhance the experience TARC provides passengers with our proven operational expertise and advanced mobility solutions and innovation.”

MV is a privately-owned passenger transportation contracting services ﬁrm in North America and provides specialized, on-demand, ADA-compliant transportation of persons with disabilities and the elderly.