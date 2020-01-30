CAT Board approves travel training program

CAT Mobility paratransit riders who complete the training program will be allowed to ride fixed-route buses for free.

Chatham Area Transit (CAT)
Jan 30th, 2020
Cat Two
CAT

A six-month pilot program has been approved by the Chatham Area Transit Authority (CAT), which will work with riders of the CAT Mobility paratransit service to complete a travel training program, allowing graduates to ride CAT’s fixed-route buses for free.

A common benefit of travel training programs is the sense of freedom and independence for people with disabilities who will be provided another transportation option, said interim Executive Director and CEO Michael Brown.

“The ability to use the fixed-route buses eliminates the need to make reservations and offers more flexible commuting choices,” Brown said.

CAT Mobility customers have expressed interest in participating in the training program, which will allow for some paratransit customers to use the fixed-route buses and assist in addressing a growing demand for paratransit service.

CAT Mobility provided 54,091 trips from July 1 - the start of the fiscal year - through December, which is an increase of almost 14 percent compared to the same period in 2018. Based on the current cost per ride, diverting one ride from paratransit to fixed route will generate an estimated cost reduction of about $40. The transition will not generate any additional fixed-route costs because the transition does not require any modifications to the bus service.

The six-month pilot program would allow staff to track participation rates in order to help determine whether the program should be continued after the trial period.

More in Paratransit
National Express Transit renews seven-year paratransit contract with Pace
The contract includes a three-year extension and reflects the company’s partnership with Pace.
Dec 30th, 2019
Infrastructure Canada keeps B.C. residents connected with improved transit services
The completed project will strengthen transit services for people with disabilities and will allow BC Transit to accommodate the expected increase in demand of services.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Wisconsin Governor announces more than $5.1 million to serve the transportation needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities
The program funds will cover 80 percent of the cost of the vehicles for 62 agencies.
Dec 20th, 2019
Metro is looking into flexible scheduling options to help lower the cost per trip and to optimize the length of trips.
A Service Turnaround: How King County Metro is making its paratransit service more than a solution
After being audited in 2017, the agency set out to address areas of improvement through a new contract with a new service provider.
Dec 16th, 2019
KS: RCAT seeking new type of handicap-accessible bus
The Reno County commission Tuesday approved Public Transportation Director Barbara Lilyhorn applying for a state grant to buy three new 'low floor' ADA-compliant transit buses.
Dec 5th, 2019
STL improved accessibility to 185 bus stops on its regular network.
Canadian transit agencies continue to enhance transit accessibility for persons with disabilities
The CTA launches consultation on Phase II of its Accessible Transportation and the STL improves bus stop accessibility.
Dec 4th, 2019
Michele Lee rides over a broken part of the sidewalk on West Washington Boulevard in the West Loop Gate neighborhood of Chicago on Nov. 27, 2019. Lee, who is quadriplegic, runs into difficulties navigating the city&apos;s sidewalks and riding on transit, because of obstructions and broken elevators.
IL: If you’re disabled, accessing transit can be like solving a puzzle with a lot of missing pieces
The Chicago region has a fragmented system when it comes to the needs of disabled passengers.
Dec 3rd, 2019
PA: Contract extension helps Westmoreland County gear up to take over bus service next year
A three-month extension of a labor contract will allow Westmoreland County Transit to complete the hiring of additional employees needed for the takeover of commuter bus and paratransit services starting Jan. 2.
Nov 25th, 2019
PA: Transportation among top concerns at independent living forum
Transportation concerns came up early and often at a public hearing Tuesday to receive input for Pennsylvania's next three-year State Plan for Independent Living.
Nov 21st, 2019
New Mobil
MobilityTRANS
MobilityTRANS is America’s most experienced manufacturer of paratransit vans, commercial passenger vans, shuttles, and small buses. Our experience starts in 1981. We have all Federal, OEM and Industry certifications.
Nov 19th, 2019
MV Transportation selected to provide paratransit services for El Paso Region
The renewed partnership with Sun Metro focused on balancing efficiency and innovation to meet evolving transportation needs.
Nov 13th, 2019
WA: Riders optimistic about better service from King County Metro's new Access paratransit contract
Riders are looking forward to higher, enforced standards outlined in the new agreement, such as narrowed pickup windows and trip times that are more comparable to fixed-route buses.
Nov 13th, 2019
Jtac Tour At U2 C Test Track 047 Oct 2019
JTA testing ADA accessible autonomous vehicle
Members of the Jacksonville Mayor’s Disability Council provided feedback following test rides.
Nov 5th, 2019
USDOT and 10 other federal agencies approved the strategic plan for the Coordinating Council on Access and Mobility, an interagency partnership to coordinate the efforts of federal agencies funding transportation services for targeted populations.
USDOT to fund $50 million in new initiatives to expand transportation access
The initiatives will be aimed at mobility improvements for people with disabilities, older adults and individuals of low income.
Oct 31st, 2019