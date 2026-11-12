OCTA moves OC ACCESS paratransit service to Spare software

OCTA is planning to implement a rider app and AI-powered voice assistance with the help of Spare's technology in 2027.
Nov. 12, 2026
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Three white OC ACCESS paratransit buses, including unit 6196 in the foreground, are parked in a lot at dusk under a pink and blue sky with palm trees and a full moon, as a worker in an orange safety vest stands near one of the vehicles.

OC ACCESS paratransit buses are parked at dusk.

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) moved OC ACCESS, its complementary ADA paratransit service, from its legacy system to Spare’s paratransit software. OCTA notes the service carries more than 4,000 trips a day across a 435-square-mile service area.

In 2027, OCTA plans to launch a rider app using Spare's technology that will allow riders to book, manage and track their trips. OCTA is also planning to add Spare’s artificial intelligence voice to answer calls such as trip status checks and cancellations.

“Paratransit riders often have the fewest transportation options and the least room for things to go wrong,” said Spare CEO and Co-founder Kristoffer Vik Hansen. “Together with OCTA, we’re setting out to show what a modern paratransit service can achieve: more reliable trips, more independence for riders and an agency with full visibility into the service it delivers.” 

About the Author

Brandon Lewis
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Brandon Lewis

Associate Editor

Brandon Lewis is a recent graduate of Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lewis is a former freelance editorial assistant at Vehicle Service Pros in Endeavor Business Media’s Vehicle Repair Group. Lewis brings his knowledge of web managing, copyediting and SEO practices to Mass Transit magazine as an associate editor. He is also a co-host of the Infrastructure Technology Podcast.

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