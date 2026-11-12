OCTA moves OC ACCESS paratransit service to Spare software

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) moved OC ACCESS, its complementary ADA paratransit service, from its legacy system to Spare’s paratransit software. OCTA notes the service carries more than 4,000 trips a day across a 435-square-mile service area.

In 2027, OCTA plans to launch a rider app using Spare's technology that will allow riders to book, manage and track their trips. OCTA is also planning to add Spare’s artificial intelligence voice to answer calls such as trip status checks and cancellations.

“Paratransit riders often have the fewest transportation options and the least room for things to go wrong,” said Spare CEO and Co-founder Kristoffer Vik Hansen. “Together with OCTA, we’re setting out to show what a modern paratransit service can achieve: more reliable trips, more independence for riders and an agency with full visibility into the service it delivers.”