SilverRide partnering with MV Transportation to provide supplemental service for SamTrans’ Redi-Wheels Paratransit Program

SilverRide is partnering with MV Transportation to provide supplemental service for the San Mateo County Transit District’s (SamTrans) Redi-Wheels Paratransit Program.

The SamTrans contract extends a partnership SilverRide has had with MV Transportation that dates back to 2021 and now spans more than 10 cities nationwide, including operations in Los Angeles, Jacksonville, Indianapolis and Louisville, Ky.

“SilverRide was founded in the Bay Area so serving San Mateo County carries special significance for our team,” said SilverRide CEO Jeff Maltz. “Across every market we enter, our on-time performance and safety standards have helped improve service levels for the systems we operate within. This partnership with SamTrans and MV is the latest proof that our model scales without compromising on quality, compliance or care.”

Under the agreement, SilverRide will operate both ambulatory and wheelchair-accessible vehicles, delivering supplemental service to Redi-Wheels riders across San Mateo County, Calif. The Redi-Wheels program has served people with disabilities in the county since 1977, providing essential paratransit service that enhances mobility and quality of life for those who depend on accessible transportation.

“Redi-Wheels is a mobility lifeline for thousands of residents who rely on paratransit to stay connected to their communities,” said SamTrans Manager of Accessible Services Tina Dubost. “This collaboration helps us meet the diverse needs of our riders.”

SilveRide’s driver network operates under a live dispatch model, combining real-time technology with human oversight. It also provides companionship, wellness observations and caregiver communication as part of every operation.

“Our priority is maintaining the high standards that Redi-Wheels passengers expect and deserve,” said SamTrans Bus Contracts Manager Kelley Shanks. “Together with our partners at MV and SilverRide, we look forward to delivering excellent, timely service while meeting demand across San Mateo County.”

MV Transportation celebrated 50 years in 2025 and currently partners with more than 100 public transit agencies and municipalities, operating more than 10,000 vehicles and driving 190 million miles annually.

“Our partnership with SilverRide continues to expand because they deliver results,” said MV Transportation President and COO Kevin Klika. “Across every shared service, they’ve demonstrated the operational discipline, safety standards and rider-focused service that transit agencies require from their partners.”

MV Transportation General Manager Calvin Lun notes that “paratransit requires more than just getting riders from point A to point B. It requires understanding and meeting individual needs. SilverRide’s ‘There with Care’ model and their experience serving seniors and individuals with disabilities makes them an ideal partner for this important service.”