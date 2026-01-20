SilverRide partners with Transdev to expand Bay Area paratransit services

SilverRide Inc. has announced a new contract with Transdev North America Inc. to provide supplemental paratransit service for two transit authorities in California’s East Bay region, the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA) and the Central Contra Costa Transit Authority (CCCTA).

The service, which launched in November 2025, expands accessible transportation options for aging and disabled riders across 15 communities in the San Francisco Bay Area. The phased deployment began in LAVTA’s service area, with expansion into CCCTA’s territory over time. At full deployment, SilverRide says it will deliver more than 150 trips per weekday and 50 trips on weekends. The company estimates that 25-30% of trips will be serving passengers requiring wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

Partnership deepens Transdev relationship

SilverRide says the East Bay deployment continues the expansion of its operational footprint as a subcontractor to Transdev. This new service adds to existing SilverRide partnerships with Transdev in San Diego and Orange County, Calif.; Atlanta; and Las Vegas. SilverRide notes that it now serves over 40 paratransit and PACE deployments in California alone.

“This partnership reflects the collaborative and flexible approach needed to meet growing paratransit demand across the Bay Area,” said Transdev Senior Vice President of Transit for the Northwest Region Carmen Alba. “The deployment with LAVTA has been exceptional. They’ve demonstrated the ability to deploy quickly and maintain the service standards our transit agency partners require and that our riders deserve.”

SilverRide says it delivers supplemental paratransit service with drivers who are more heavily screened than general ride-hail services. The company notes that its drivers are subject to background checks, drug testing and credentialed for assisting passengers with mobility needs. Its platform works with existing transit agency dispatch systems, enabling seamless service delivery alongside traditional paratransit fleets.

“The Bay Area represents exactly the kind of market where specialized paratransit capacity is essential,” said SilverRide CEO Jeff Maltz. “LAVTA and [CCCTA] have built strong reputations for service quality, and we’re committed to meeting the standards their riders expect. This deployment demonstrates the scalability of our model across multiple agencies and service areas within a single region.”