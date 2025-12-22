SFMTA partners with Transdev to launch electric paratransit bus

Transdev has partnered with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) to introduce the city’s first fully electric paratransit vehicle, supporting the state of California’s Innovative Clean Transit regulation, which requires all public transit fleets to be 100% zero emissions by 2040.

Built by Turtle Top and powered by Optimal Electric Buses, the new bus features:

Seats 12 ambulatory passengers and accommodates up to three wheelchairs (two for larger electric models). Custom design: Floor plan tailored to paratransit service needs.

Full-day operation: A six-hour Level 2 charge powers the bus for an entire shift.

Transdev’s team collaborated with SFMTA and Optimal to train five drivers and mechanics on electric-vehicle-specific safety and maintenance protocols. Since its launch in September, Transdev notes the vehicle has been operating on San Francisco’s terrain.

"Electrification is the future of mobility, and we’re excited to partner with SFMTA on this groundbreaking initiative. Together, we’re setting a new standard for accessible, sustainable transportation,” said Transdev Senior Vice President of Transit Carmen Alba.