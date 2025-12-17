VoTran partners with RATP Dev USA and Spare to modernize VoAccess paratransit service

VoTran has modernized its VoAccess paratransit service through a partnership with RATP Dev and Spare, becoming one of the first Florida agencies to implement comprehensive paratransit modernization at county scale.

The Spare and VoTran partnership affects 700 daily trips across approximately 1,200 square miles of Volusia County, Fla. Since implementing Spare’s platform, the agency says VoAccess has virtually eliminated late pickups, achieving 97% on-time performance compared to the previous 83% benchmark.

“Every trip represents someone’s independence,” said Spare Co-founder and CEO Kristoffer Vik Hansen. “Whereas riders previously experienced late pickups with roughly one in four trips, they now have transportation they can count on. This proves that modern technology can solve immediate operational challenges and build a foundation for long-term solutions. We’re proud to support VoTran’s mission of delivering the reliable, dignified transportation all riders deserve.”

Spare says the shift from static day-ahead schedules to real-time optimization means riders no longer endure long, unpredictable waits.

“Volusia County's partnership with RATP Dev and Spare Technologies has proven to be the best decision we’ve ever made,” said VoTran Transit Services Director Bobbie King. “The efficiencies that this system has provided in the short time that it has been up and running proves this. The professionalism and knowledge of all the staff involved has helped make this transition painless.”

As of Dec. 1, Volusia County riders now have self-service access through the rider app, powered by Spare. For the first time, residents and visitors can request, track and manage rides directly from their smartphones, providing independence and control over their transportation.

With the new app, riders can:

Book trips without waiting on hold.

Track vehicles in real time.

Modify or cancel rides directly from their phone.

Reduce the uncertainty around wait times.

Spare’s unified platform manages VoAccess paratransit operations while supporting VoTran’s broader transformation vision outlined in its 2026-2031 Transit Development Plan. The same technology will power VoTran’s planned microtransit expansion in March 2026, reducing operational costs and complexity as the agency evolves. The platform currently coordinates VoTran’s main fleet alongside three subcontractor fleets (CCT, AVT and MedOne) through unified dispatching with proper role-based access controls.

Advanced capabilities include dynamic service zone management that automatically adjusts coverage boundaries based on time and day, geographic fleet prioritization across East and West operational zones and complex booking workflow support for seven-day advance reservations, roundtrip payment processing and driver-initiated protocols.

“At RATP Dev USA, we know change isn’t just about new technology, it's about people coming together with purpose,” said RATP Dev USA Director of Operations Angela Milroy. “Partnering with Spare, we successfully launched a new paratransit and microtransit platform in Volusia County, giving our riders a faster and more reliable experience. Over two weeks of hands-on training, our incredible local team worked side-by-side with Spare’s trainers to master new tools and workflows that are already improving service.”