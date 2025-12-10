Citilink partners with Via to enhance paratransit services

Via Transportation will begin operating all Citilink Access and Access Plus services for the agency on Dec. 15. Citilink notes the partnership is designed to strengthen the long-term reliability, staffing stability and overall rider experience of the Fort Wayne, Ind., community’s essential paratransit services.

“Paratransit is a lifeline for thousands of Fort Wayne residents who rely on it for work, medical appointments and daily independence,” said Citilink General Manager and CEO John Metzinger. “This partnership ensures we can continue delivering dependable, high-quality service while also bringing new technology, best practices and innovations into our system.”

Citilink notes its transition to Via is part of a broader effort to modernize and stabilize operations. According to the agency, these improvements will help to continue meeting federal requirements and rising community demand while keeping the rider experience consistent and familiar. The Citilink Access vehicles will remain in service, and many drivers are expected to transition to Via. Fares, eligibility requirements, service areas and the overall ride experience will remain the same, and the Citilink Access name and branding will continue unchanged.

The agency notes that riders who currently schedule trips through the Access or Access Plus mobile app will continue using the app with no changes. Beginning Dec. 15, those who schedule trips by phone should use the new scheduling number.

Citilink is prioritizing a rider-centered transition and is working closely with Via to ensure consistent service with no disruption.

“Our commitment is simple: riders should feel supported, respected and confident throughout this change,” Metzinger said. “This partnership allows Citilink to grow, innovate and protect essential mobility for our community.”