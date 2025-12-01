TransLink pushes paratransit improvement plan to board vote

TransLink is suggesting major upgrades to the HandyDART paratransit service.

After conducting analysis, collecting feedback and participating in an external review of HandyDART’s delivery model, TransLink is advancing a new Customer-First Plan designed to give riders better service through increased trip availability, extended service hours and new booking software. If the upgrade plan is approved by the TransLink Board, the agency says it would improve HandyDART for 32,000 registered customers who utilize the service to get around Metro Vancouver.

There are 19 actions proposed in the Customer-First Plan, which include but are not limited to:

Introduce new booking software which will:

Enable customers to book and cancel trips online 24/7. Provide real-time trip updates and vehicle location. Simplify the HandyDART sign-up process.

Extend HandyDART service hours from midnight to 2:00 a.m.

Expand one-on-one travel training for customers.

Continue to use a dedicated specialized service provider for HandyDART operations to maximize service delivery for customers.

Expanding and standardizing training for HandyDART operators and taxi drivers.

TransLink says these actions build the Access for Everyone plan and will aid the agency in delivering its goal of expanding and modernizing HandyDART service.

The delivery model review examined several options for delivering HandyDART services, including continuing with a dedicated service provider or bringing the service in-house. The agency notes that the review found that an in-house model would not provide direct benefits to customers, would be less cost-effective and would prevent it from being able to deliver improvements in the Customer-First Plan.

Based on the analysis, TransLink recommends continuing to use a specialized service provider under a fortified contract. This model gives the capacity to deliver the Customer-First Plan improvements while also growing HandyDART and other TransLink services for customers over time.

HandyDART is already one of TransLink’s highest-rated services by customers, and this plan is designed to make the service even better:

Customers rated HandyDART service 8.8 out of 10 last year, the second highest score the service has ever received.

HandyDART’s customer satisfaction rating (8.8) is higher than SkyTrain (8.4), SeaBus (8.7) and the conventional bus system (7.9).

99.6% of HandyDART trip requests were delivered last year.

91% of all HandyDART trips arrived on time last year.

Since March 2024, TransLink has been reviewing how HandyDART should deliver service to ensure it keeps pace with customer needs and industry best practices. The new plan will be voted on in early December.