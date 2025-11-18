King County Metro to expand Access program with same-day reservations, additional contractors

King County, Wash., Executive Shannon Braddock and King County Metro announced updates to its Access paratransit service to improve the customer experience. The agency says that people with disabilities who live in rural communities and use Access will have an easier time making reservations and enjoy improved on-time arrivals as part of the upgrades to the service.

King County Metro has also created pilot programs within the service that offer users options from grocery delivery to same-day reservations. These services—alongside new in-person support for Access paratransit, Community Van and Hopelink—aim to offer more flexibility and independence, according to the agency.

“We’re always looking for smart, new ways to strengthen transit access—especially for riders with mobility challenges,” Braddock said. “These improvements, pilot programs and support services follow through on the commitment in my ‘200-Day Plan’ to expand the transportation options for our residents, with a focus on people who are elderly, have a disability, are lower-income or live in rural areas with fewer resources nearby.”

“Paratransit service is a vital part of our commitment to equitable and inclusive transportation,” said King County Metro Deputy General Manager Ernest Kandilige. “Every trip represents independence, access and opportunity for members of our community who rely on us most. I’m proud of the work the Access team is doing. As we look to the future, we’re focused on innovating — using technology, partnerships and customer feedback — to make paratransit more reliable, flexible and responsive.”

New and improved services include the following: