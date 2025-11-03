VIRGIN ISLANDS: Public Works to launch new VITRAN scheduling system

The Department of Public Works will launch a new scheduling and dispatch system called TripSpark on Monday to improve management of VITRAN bus and paratransit services across the territory.

Starting Sunday, VITRAN clients will begin receiving automated calls from (786) 796-7410 to remind them of upcoming trips and notify them about 30 minutes before their vehicle arrives.

Officials said the number should not be used to make reservations or for return calls. The new system is expected to make public transportation more efficient and accessible across the islands.

© 2025 The Virgin Islands Daily News (St. Thomas, VIR). Visit www.virginislandsdailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.