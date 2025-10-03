Township of Schaumburg launches new electric paratransit buses

The township of Schaumburg, Ill., launched its new electric paratransit buses on Oct. 1, marking the first public transit electrification initiative for the township.

Polara designed and commissioned the charging infrastructure for the buses. The installation includes five 60 kW dual-connector fast chargers along with a CHRGPK unit to manage energy distribution. Cleo, Polara's smart charging management platform, is integrated on each charger, enabling remote system monitoring and energy optimization.

"Polara is proud to have contributed its expertise in transportation electrification to help the township of Schaumburg provide an essential service to its citizens in a responsible, sustainable and innovative way,” said Polara President Sébastien Fournier.

Schaumburg Supervisor Tim Heneghah is excited about what the new buses mean for residents living in the area.

"Schaumburg Township is trailblazing a path for other local governments in Illinois to begin adding electric paratransit buses to their public transportation fleets, Heneghan said. "Through thoughtful fiscal planning, inter-governmental cooperation and working with [electric vehicle] experts, the township of Schaumburg is able to keep older adults and people with disabilities independent while lessoning our environmental impact."