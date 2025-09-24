OH: Laketran expanding Dial-a-Ride service to boost access for seniors, workers

Laketran will expand its Dial-a-Ride paratransit service to seven days a week beginning this weekend, adding new Sunday operations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The move is designed to give seniors and people with disabilities more opportunities to reach shopping, religious services and social activities, the agency said in a news release.

“Providing access and mobility is at the core of our mission,” Laketran CEO Ben Capelle said. “For years, we have heard from customers that Sunday service is essential to their independence and quality of life. We view this expansion as our commitment to the community and a direct response to their needs.”

Laketran also will extend Saturday hours for both Dial-a-Ride and Local Routes to 6 a.m.–9 p.m. to improve weekend access to jobs.

“The majority of Laketran riders are going to work,” Capelle said. “And we believe these new hours will help more people have reliable transportation to work weekend shifts or pick up overtime.”

The decision follows strong customer feedback. A recent survey found 70% of respondents said their lives are restricted on Sundays due to a lack of transportation and 60% reported having no means of travel that day. Many said they rely on friends or family or miss out on religious services, family visits, shopping and work.

Board President Brian Falkowski called the expansion a significant milestone for Lake County residents.

“It fulfills long-standing customer requests, ensuring that more residents have reliable access to the transportation they need,” he said. “By providing service every day of the week, we are helping local businesses, connecting residents to jobs and community resources, and fostering greater independence for those who rely on public transit.”

Laketran’s Dial-a-Ride offers door-to-door service throughout Lake County for seniors, people with disabilities and the general public.

Trips for the new Sunday service can be scheduled now. More information is available at www.laketran.com or by calling 440-354-6100.

