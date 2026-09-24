CA: StanRTA considers bus service changes to Modesto JC, seeks users’ input

The Stanislaus Regional Transit Authority is seeking input from students, faculty and staff as it considers bus route changes that would affect travel to and from Modesto Junior College campuses.

A social media post by MJC says the proposed changes are part of StanRTA’s “Connect the S” plan to make service faster, more reliable and easier to use.

The MJC website says the following service changes are proposed and would not take effect until July: * Route 30 would be eliminated. Carver Road would be served by Route 33. * Route 31 would not change between the Modesto Transit Center and MJC. * Route 33 would be adjusted and no longer directly serve East Campus or West Campus. * Route 34 would be a new shuttle route connecting East Campus and West Campus on Mondays through Thursdays while classes are in session.

Visit mjc.edu/news/busroute to complete the survey. It asks how often the survey takers get to and from MJC by bus, to which campus, the times of day they need service to and from campuses, the routes they use and what aspects of bus service are most important to them.

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