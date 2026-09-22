CA: $9.3 million secures completion of SolTrans Solano County project

Solano County just got a little closer to a 100 percent battery-electric bus fleet.

SolTrans, which provides local and Solano Express fixed routes in Solano County, announced on Friday that the Federal Transit Administration has obligated $9.3 million toward its Bus and Bus Facilities Grant, allowing the agency to move forward with the complete purchase of 14 Gillig battery-electric buses and supporting infrastructure in its aim for zero-emission public transportation.

The funding is part of a $12.4 million competitive grant originally awarded to SolTrans in 2023 through the FTA's Section 5339(b) Bus and Bus Facilities Grant program. The grant supports battery-electric buses, charging infrastructure, project management and workforce development as SolTrans advances its long-term commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable transit system.

"This is an exciting moment for SolTrans and for the communities we serve," said Beth Kranda, SolTrans Executive Director. "We have been working toward an all-electric local fleet for several years, and we are thrilled to see this vision becoming a reality. With seven electric buses already on the road and seven more on the way, we are taking a significant step toward a cleaner, quieter and more sustainable future for public transportation in our community."

The transition is part of SolTrans' ongoing commitment to modernizing its fleet and investing in environmentally responsible transportation solutions. Company officials say battery-electric buses can help reduce tailpipe emissions and noise while providing riders with modern, comfortable and reliable transit service.

"We are proud of the progress SolTrans has made toward an all-electric local fleet," said Terry Scott, SolTrans Board President. "This project demonstrates what can be accomplished through careful planning, strategic investment and strong partnerships. Reaching a 100 percent battery-electric local fleet will be a milestone worth celebrating, and we look forward to sharing that achievement with our riders and our community."

Despite a pause in the federal obligation process for previously awarded grants, SolTrans continued moving the project forward. Because the agency had already entered into contracts and incurred eligible project costs, the U.S. Department of Transportation agreed to obligate $9.3 million of the original award.

The federal funding obligation allows SolTrans to complete the full 14-bus project. With seven electric buses already in service, SolTrans is already seeing the benefits of this investment. The agency used separately programmed federal formula funding to purchase the first seven battery-electric buses, which were delivered in March 2026.

The remaining seven battery-electric buses are expected to arrive in late 2027. Together, the 14 buses will complete SolTrans' transition to a 100 percent battery-electric local fleet.

For the latest schedules, route information, and real-time service updates, visit SolTrans.org.

© 2026 Times-Herald (Vallejo, Calif.).

Visit www.timesheraldonline.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.