NC: Wake will have $1 billion to spend on buses. Survey asks public where and how.

Wake County will have about $1 billion to spend on expanding and improving local bus service in the coming decade, and planners are seeking the public’s ideas on how to spend it.

The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization or CAMPO has an online survey on how GoRaleigh, GoCary and GoTriangle bus service might change in coming years. The survey is designed not only for regular or occasional bus riders but also people who currently don’t ride a bus at all.

The survey can be found under the “Get Involved/Surveys” tab at https://www.waketransit.org/. Responses are due by midnight Tuesday, Sept. 15. About 600 people had completed the survey as of Friday, according to Bonnie Parker, a CAMPO planner.

The survey asks people what they think planners should consider priorities in beefing up the county’s bus service: More frequent service to existing destinations or new routes to unserved areas? New shelters at bus stops or better crosswalks and sidewalks nearby?

But the heart of the survey are potential route changes. There are dozens listed, and people can look for the routes closest to where they live and work to see what planners are considering.

The survey is expected to take 15 to 20 minutes to complete. CAMPO recommends people use a tablet, computer or laptop rather than a phone, because some questions include maps that are hard to see on a phone screen.

Transit in the Triangle is primarily financed with a half-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2016, along with the Wake Transit Plan. The plan envisioned better bus service plus two new types of transit — commuter rail and bus rapid transit or BRT.

Commuter rail plans have been shelved because of lack of federal government support, but the county’s first BRT line is under construction along New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.

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