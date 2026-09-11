NE: Hall County Rural Transit will likely continue without interruption

It appears that Hall County will be able to continue rural transit without a disruption in service.

The Hall County Commission is moving ahead with plans to partner with Midland Area Agency on Aging, a nonprofit based in Hastings.

Midland Area Agency on Aging operates rural public transportation services through the Nebraska Department of Transportationand the Federal Transit Administration under the name Midland Public Transit. Midland already provides rides for people in Webster, Nuckolls, Howard, Merrick and Clay counties.

Midland Public Transit also provides Medicaid transportation services throughout the eight counties in its service region.

Hall County has notified its current provider, Brown Transit, that it is canceling its Hall County Rural Transit agreement at the end of October.

After Tuesday's Hall County Commission meeting, Commissioner Scott Sorensen expressed confidence that Midland Public Transit can take over the service Nov. 1.

The county has been fortunate to work with Brown Transit during the past few years, Sorensen said in an interview. "However, moving forward, we're very fortunate to find a nonprofit that wants to help us operate transit."

No contract has been signed, but commissioners voted Tuesday to move ahead with negotiations.

Commissioner Jane Richardson expressed thanks to Midland "for kind of saving the day for us." Chairman Ron Peterson agreed that the development is great news for the people of Hall County.

Midland Area Agency on Aging was the only entity to submit a bid to take over Hall County Rural Transit.

Midland said a full year of operation will cost $218,800. That money will be paid with federal, state and local dollars, Sorensen said. Hall County's match will stay about the same.

The service is underutilized in the rural areas of Hall County, Sorensen said. "However, we do have several users that use it on a daily basis," he said.

Users pay $2 per ride, or $4 round trip.

Midland will probably take over the entire Hall County Rural Transit agency, Sorensen said. Transit Manager Bob McFarland has agreed to help with the transition and will then retire. Midland will probably take ownership of the rural transit fleet.

Crane Transit will continue to serve the Grand Island metropolitan area without any changes.

Also at the meeting, Corrections Director Todd Bahensky announced that the county's Department of Corrections has received a $17,405 grant from the Edgar & Frances Reynolds Foundation. The money will be used to expand the department's body-worn camera program.

The Corrections Department will buy 18 Axon Body 4 cameras, two Axon Flex POV modules and obtain additional digital evidence storage capacity. The cameras will be worn by correction officers, supervisors, transportation staff and booking personnel.

"The department previously invested in 18 body-worn cameras and has seen significant benefits," Bahensky said. "The newly funded expansion closes important coverage gaps and enhances accountability throughout the facility."

In other business:

* Bahensky reported that Hall County Jail had 237 inmates Tuesday. That total included 70 inmates held for the U.S. Marshals Service and 15 for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

* County Attorney Marty Klein introduced Blake Aspen, a Hastings native who has started work in his office. The department will soon add another attorney, Clayton Keown.

* Marc Kohmetscher, chief probation officer for District 9, talked about Probation's upcoming move into the Federal Building.

© 2026 The Grand Island Independent, Neb.

Visit www.theindependent.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.