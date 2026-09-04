CA: Transit officials to showcase new Sonoma/SMART Route 40X bus connection with tour

To bridge the transit gap between Sonoma Valley and the North Bay’s broader rail network, local transit agencies have introduced a redesigned Route 40X bus service, which officials will showcase on Tuesday, Sept. 8, to give riders a chance to test-drive the new connection.

The city of Sonoma, Sonoma County Transit, and Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit will host the event, Sonoma Valley Meets SMART, a coordinated demonstration tour.

For years, the absence of a dedicated rail station in Sonoma Valley left residents disconnected from the region’s commuter rail system.

The redesigned bus, called Route 40X, which officially went into effect Aug. 10, seeks to end this transit desert by offering synchronized, timed transfers between Sonoma Plaza and the dowtown Petaluma SMART station.

City of Sonoma spokesperson Sarah Tracy said, “The public is more than welcome, though it isn’t being promoted as a public event. Invitations have been sent to elected officials, stakeholders … and soon media.”

The strategy behind the new bus route centers on predictability.

The weekday service features three morning and three evening trips in each direction.

Morning buses depart Sonoma Plaza at 6:17 a.m., 6:49 a.m. and 7:21 a.m. to match scheduled train departures out of Petaluma. Return evening buses depart the Petaluma Transit Mall at 4:26 p.m., 4:58 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., delivering commuters back to the plaza in roughly 40 minutes.

The route goes through Broadway, Temelec, Watmaugh, and stops along Lakeville Highway before reaching its Petaluma destination. Standard adult fares are priced at $2.10 each way, while seniors, passengers with disabilities, veterans, and youth 18 and under qualify for free or reduced rates.

“This tour is about demonstrating how better connections can bring Sonoma Valley closer to the regional transit system we all share,” organizers said in a joint statement.

The Sept. 8 tour serves as both a public outreach campaign and a real-world stress test for the participating agencies.

The tour kicks off with a 7 a.m. check-in at Sonoma Plaza, followed by a sharp 7:20 a.m. departure.

Upon arriving in Petaluma, local leaders will gather on the station platform at 8:05 a.m. for a joint photo opportunity before separating into distinct travel itineraries.

To highlight the geographical reach of the connection, participants can choose between four unique routes.

Route 40X Ride + Continue Independently from Petaluma: Riders can take Route 40X from Sonoma Plaza to the Petaluma Downtown SMART station, experience the connection firsthand, and continue with their own plans from Petaluma.

Route 40X Ride + Return to Sonoma Plaza: Riders can take Route 40X from Sonoma Plaza to the Petaluma Downtown SMART station, experience the new connection and take a shuttle directly back to the Plaza.

SMART South + Marin / Larkspur Ferry Connection: Riders will continue south aboard SMART to San Rafael/ Larkspur and experience the route to the Larkspur Ferry, demonstrating how the redesigned Route 40X can connect Sonoma Valley with destinations throughout Marin and San Francisco.

The “Three-Hour Tour” – SMART North: Riders will continue from Petaluma aboard SMART north to Santa Rosa, followed by a return bus trip to Sonoma. This option is expected to return to Sonoma Plaza by approximately 10:15 a.m.

City officials are requesting that all interested participants and media representatives RSVP via the city’s online portal at sonomacity.org/documents/route-40x-tour-rsvp/ to secure accurate headcounts for the coordinated return shuttles. Invited guests who RSVP will receive pre-loaded Clipper cards to cover the demonstration’s transit fares.

For detailed timetables, stops, or to map out an independent commute ahead of the tour, riders can consult the Sonoma County Transit Route 40X Schedule.

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