CO: Mountain Metro seeks comment on fall bus service changes

Mountain Metropolitan Transit is asking the public to comment on proposed changes to bus routes around Colorado Springs coming up in October.

Changes include:

Saturday evening frequency to increase from every hour to every 30 minutes on Routes 1, 3, 5, 11 and 25

Weekday daytime frequency to increase from every hour to every 30 minutes on Route 24

Friday and Saturday evening service to decrease by two hours on Route 13, “THE ZEB” Downtown Ride

New Route 15 stops southwest of the Pikes Peak United Way Family Success Center on Kodiak Drive

Riders have until Sept. 15 to comment on the changes. Details can be found at mmtransit.com, which also has an online survey. People can also visit Mountain Metro customer service at the Downtown Terminal, 127 E. Kiowa Street, during regular business hours. Comments can be submitted via email at [email protected] or by phone at 719-385-7433.

Mountain Metro is the main public transportation provider in the Pikes Peak area. It serves Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and parts of the unincorporated Widefield neighborhood.

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