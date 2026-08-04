PA: Why Pittsburgh officials are giving free bus passes to city employees

Emily Embrey usually uses public transit to get to work in Downtown Pittsburgh from Garfield as the Safer Together program coordinator for the city’s Zone 5 police district.

Now, with the city’s participation in Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s bulk pass program, Embrey can go to work — or anywhere else the transit system will take her — at no cost. The program allows employers, schools and apartment owners to buy 31-day passes for $28 rather than the regular price of $97.50 as long as they are made available to everyone in the group.

“To me, this benefit really is a no-brainer,” Embrey said. “It’s really an awesome benefit.”

Embrey joined Pittsburghers for Public Transit, elected officials and PRT at a news conference Monday at the City-County Building portico to push participation by city employees and other qualified businesses and entities in the program dubbed PRTner Pass.

City Council approved making passes available for 750 Downtown employees in December at an estimated cost of $275,000 and is the largest participant so far.

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor encouraged other businesses and groups to take advantage of the program.

He said he views it as a strong benefit to riders and a good way to add perks for workers while also supporting PRT. Transit’s heavy role in moving riders during the NFL Draft and closure of the Parkway East shows the value of the system, he said.

“It’s going to help all of our employees get to work or anywhere else they want to go,” he said. “When we invest in transit… people will use it.”

Pittsburghers for Public Transit has been pushing for the bulk pass program since 2019, but the pandemic and PRT’s financial struggles delayed it until January. Kelsey Shannon, PRT’s deputy chief of strategic initiatives who oversees the program, said it had signed up eight entities buying about 1,470 passes so far — well within the goal of five to 15 entities and 500 to 1,000 passes in the first year.

Other groups participating in the program include SpringHill Suites Hotel at Bakery Square; Block by Block: Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership; Partner4Work; Environmental Charter School; Innovate PGH; and Fukui Architects PC.

Councilwoman Barb Warwick, who pushed the program at the council level and uses her pass regularly, called the program “a shining star for transit for our city.”

“The city of Pittsburgh has set the bar,” she said. “Every major employer, every major property owner needs to get on board.”

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said the program is an easy way for businesses and property owners to support transit and benefit their group. She said the county is reviewing whether it can afford to enroll a large group of county employees in the program.

“We will see what we can do,” she said.

Cheryl Stephens, community organizing manager for Pittsburghers for Public Transit, called the bulk pass program “the golden ticket” for large groups to provide to members. The group would love to see more participation in the program and members volunteered their time Monday to sign up city employees outside the City-County Building and at an office building the city owns on Boulevard of the Allies.

“I think (participation is) a smaller number than it could be,” she said. “If you give free transit, people will use it.”

The program requires a group of at least 10 to participate. They can buy passes for $28 as long as they are made available to everyone for free or no more than $28.

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