King County Metro begins construction on RapidRide I Line

When service begins in 2027, the RapidRide I Line will span 17 miles in Renton, Kent and Auburn, Wash.
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July 20, 2026
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King County Metro Transit
King County Metro RapidRide I Line articulated hybrid-electric bus number 6020 in the signature red and yellow RapidRide livery, displaying 'RapidRide I Line' on its destination board and carrying a bicycle on its front rack, traveling along an urban street lined with red-leafed autumn trees.

King County Metro RapidRide I Line articulated bus 6020 rolls through an urban corridor.

King County Metro Transit (King County Metro) has begun construction on the RapidRide I Line, which will span 17 miles in Renton, Kent and Auburn, Wash., starting in 2027. The RapidRide I Line will improve rider connections in the regional system, including the RapidRide F Line, Sound Transit buses and the Sounder commuter rail Kent and Auburn stations. 

The RapidRide I Line will use hybrid electric buses on the route, with weekday service every 10 to 15 minutes during the day. Weekend service will offer 15-minute frequencies throughout the day. As Mass Transit magazine previously reported, the route will feature nearly two miles of bus-only lanes and transit signal priority to support faster, more frequent service. Riders will also experience off-board fare payment and all-door boarding.  

Features of the RapidRide I Line include: 

  • 82 stations along the route with new features designed to improve customer safety and comfort. 
  • Improvements at 27 intersections and 12 business access and transit lane widenings to enhance bus speed and reliability. 
  • 64 new or enhanced pedestrian crossings and over 100 new ADA accessible curb ramps to improve pedestrian safety and access. 

In January 2025, King County Metro received a $80 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration's Capital Investment Grants program to support the project. More information on the project can be found on the project's website

About the Author

Brandon Lewis
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Brandon Lewis

Associate Editor

Brandon Lewis is a recent graduate of Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lewis is a former freelance editorial assistant at Vehicle Service Pros in Endeavor Business Media’s Vehicle Repair Group. Lewis brings his knowledge of web managing, copyediting and SEO practices to Mass Transit magazine as an associate editor. He is also a co-host of the Infrastructure Technology Podcast.

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