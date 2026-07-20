King County Metro begins construction on RapidRide I Line

King County Metro Transit (King County Metro) has begun construction on the RapidRide I Line, which will span 17 miles in Renton, Kent and Auburn, Wash., starting in 2027. The RapidRide I Line will improve rider connections in the regional system, including the RapidRide F Line, Sound Transit buses and the Sounder commuter rail Kent and Auburn stations.

The RapidRide I Line will use hybrid electric buses on the route, with weekday service every 10 to 15 minutes during the day. Weekend service will offer 15-minute frequencies throughout the day. As Mass Transit magazine previously reported, the route will feature nearly two miles of bus-only lanes and transit signal priority to support faster, more frequent service. Riders will also experience off-board fare payment and all-door boarding.

Features of the RapidRide I Line include:

82 stations along the route with new features designed to improve customer safety and comfort.

Improvements at 27 intersections and 12 business access and transit lane widenings to enhance bus speed and reliability.

64 new or enhanced pedestrian crossings and over 100 new ADA accessible curb ramps to improve pedestrian safety and access.

In January 2025, King County Metro received a $80 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration's Capital Investment Grants program to support the project. More information on the project can be found on the project's website.