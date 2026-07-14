Henry County launches first fixed-route service Henry Connect Route 1

Henry County, Ga., launched Henry Connect Route 1, the county's first fixed-route public transit service, marking what the county calls a significant milestone in expanding transportation options and improving connectivity for residents.

Henry Connect Route 1 provides service between McDonough and Stockbridge, Ga., giving residents another option for traveling to work, school, healthcare appointments and regional transit connections. To celebrate the launch, the county notes that rides will be free during the first 30 days of service.

"Today represents much more than buses and bus stops," said Henry County Transit Director Taleim Salters. "Henry Connect is about expanding opportunities by connecting residents to employment, healthcare, education, shopping and other essential destinations while strengthening connections to regional transit services."

Henry Connect Route 1 is the first phase of the county's Transit Master Plan, which the county says is designed to improve transportation access as Henry County continues to grow. The creation of the fixed-route service comes after the county launched Henry Connect microtransit service in partnership with Via in January of 2024.

The county says the new service provides transportation between the county's largest municipalities while supporting economic development and increasing access to important community resources.

"This service represents an investment in our residents and in the future of Henry County," said Henry County Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell. "By expanding transportation options, we're helping connect people to opportunity while supporting continued growth and improving quality of life throughout our community."