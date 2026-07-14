Henry County launches first fixed-route service Henry Connect Route 1

The new service connects McDonough and Stockbridge, Ga., with a two-hour round trip.
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July 14, 2026
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Henry County, Ga.
A new white Henry Connect cutaway bus operated by Henry County Transit, marked with ATL branding, the Henry Connect logo and the phone number 770-288-RIDE, sits parked with its front passenger door open, showing the low-floor entry step.

The route will connect McDonough and Stockbridge, Ga. with a two hour round-trip and stops throughout each terminus community.

Henry County, Ga., launched Henry Connect Route 1, the county's first fixed-route public transit service, marking what the county calls a significant milestone in expanding transportation options and improving connectivity for residents.

Henry Connect Route 1 provides service between McDonough and Stockbridge, Ga., giving residents another option for traveling to work, school, healthcare appointments and regional transit connections. To celebrate the launch, the county notes that rides will be free during the first 30 days of service.

"Today represents much more than buses and bus stops," said Henry County Transit Director Taleim Salters. "Henry Connect is about expanding opportunities by connecting residents to employment, healthcare, education, shopping and other essential destinations while strengthening connections to regional transit services."

Henry Connect Route 1 is the first phase of the county's Transit Master Plan, which the county says is designed to improve transportation access as Henry County continues to grow. The creation of the fixed-route service comes after the county launched Henry Connect microtransit service in partnership with Via in January of 2024.

The county says the new service provides transportation between the county's largest municipalities while supporting economic development and increasing access to important community resources.

"This service represents an investment in our residents and in the future of Henry County," said Henry County Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell. "By expanding transportation options, we're helping connect people to opportunity while supporting continued growth and improving quality of life throughout our community."

 

About the Author

Noah Kolenda
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Noah Kolenda

Associate Editor

Noah Kolenda is a recent graduate from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism with a master’s degree in health and science reporting. Kolenda also specialized in data journalism, harnessing the power of Open Data projects to cover green transportation in major U.S. cities. Currently, he is an associate editor for Mass Transit magazine, where he aims to fuse his skills in data reporting with his experience covering national policymaking and political money to deliver engaging, future-focused transit content.

Prior to his position with Mass Transit, Kolenda interned with multiple Washington, D.C.-based publications, where he delivered data-driven reporting on once-in-a-generation political moments, runaway corporate lobbying spending and unnoticed election records.

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