TN: CARTA seeks public input for proposed August changes to bus services

CARTA is soliciting public input next week for changes to the agency's bus routes. The changes are set to go into effect in August.

Residents can go to two town halls, from noon to 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Downtown Public Library.

During the meetings, CARTA staff will provide more in depth information on the adjustments and why the transit authority is deciding to make them. The agency will also take questions from the public and feedback before the scheduled service alterations are finalized.

Here are the proposed changes:

The Route 10 services in East Chattanooga will be consolidated into a single path with transit authority expanding its on-demand ride share program CARTA GO to accommodate the change.

Route 13 along Rossville Boulevard will see its pathing changed.

The Mocs Express and UTC line of Route 14 will have its pathing and bus frequency changed.

The North Shore and Downtown Express shuttles will be consolidated into a single route.

"We encourage anyone who rides these routes, lives near them or has an interest in public transportation to attend," an emailed statement attributed to CARTA CEO Charles Frazier said. "Community feedback helps us better understand how proposed changes may affect riders and allows us to make more informed decisions."

For those who are unable to attend in person, CARTA will also be taking feedback through its customer service channels online and over the phone.

— Compiled by Raymon Troncoso

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