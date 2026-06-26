CO: RTD to bring back BroncosRide bus service after 5-year suspension

The Regional Transportation District’s BroncosRide buses, running from Park-n-Ride lots around metro Denver to Broncos football games, will be back this fall after a five-year suspension.

RTD directors this week voted 10-5 to reinstate the service.

The agency suspended the service before the Broncos’ 2020-21 season due to bus driver shortages and agency concerns about public transit equity.

Despite RTD’s current budget crisis, the directors decided that the BroncosRide — which will cost $1.6 million, according to information that agency staff provided to directors — will help boost RTD’s lagging overall ridership and increase the appeal of public transit.

If the buses are full, Director Chris Nicholson said, fare revenues estimated at $497,855 will offset the cost.

“At RTD, we make lives better through connections, and there’s nothing better than seeing (Broncos quarterback) Bo Nix connect for a touchdown,” Nicholson said. “Previous boards didn’t see it as a fundamental part of service. We do.”

Before the Broncos’ Aug. 21 preseason home game against the Green Bay Packers, RTD officials plan to announce detailed plans to run about 92 buses from about 18 locations around metro Denver, including stations near Denver International Airport, East High School, the Highlands Ranch Town Center, Interstate 25/ Broadway, Broomfield, Longmont, Littleton and Parker.

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