WA: Link Transit route changes coming soon

Link Transit announced Tuesday it would be making changes to the schedules of several of its bus routes, taking effect on July 6.

Link Transit is the local public transit system for Chelan and Douglas counties and provides fare-free transportation across North Central Washington from Leavenworth to Waterville.

Schedule times for several routes are being updated to "reflect an increase in frequency, access to transfers, and an additional route – all for the benefit of Link Transit guests," according to a Link Transit news release.

According to the news release, the following route changes take effect July 6:

Route 1 will no longer be in service. Instead, Route 2 will increase to a 15-minute frequency on weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a 30-minute frequency on weekends from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Route 1 serves all the same stops as Route 2.

Route 5 will extend to Olds Station to provide access for riders transferring to Routes 21 and 22, which go to Chelan and Leavenworth.

Route 6 will have new departure times and will be on a 30-minute frequency on weekends.

Route 20, a new route, will begin and provide weekday service between Wenatchee and Manson via Orondo and Chelan Falls. Buses will depart from Columbia Station in Wenatchee at 5:10 a.m. and 2:10 p.m. There will be an 8:10 a.m. departure from Chelan, a 4:45 p.m. departure from Manson and an "on-call" stop in Sun Cove.

Route 21 will depart every hour from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays.

New scheduled books with the updates to each of the routes will be available on buses and at guest services at Columbia Station by July 1. The changes will be available online as well.

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