IA: Southwest Iowa Transit Agency honors top drivers with awards

The Southwest Iowa Transit Agency honored its top drivers during its spring meeting.

The meeting, held May 16 at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic, was part of a day of professional development and recognition, according to a news release.

The public transit agency also recognized drivers for milestone years of service: Mike Rhode, 5 years; Mike Irvin, 5 years; Roger Jensen, 5 years; Ron Meier, 5 years; James Watson, 5 years; Shantal Martinez, 5 years; Bob Lytle, 10 years; Lynn Baumbach, 10 years; and Dwayne Hemminger, 20 years. Retired driver Brian Elliot was also honored for his 10 years of service and Gary Smithson for his 20 years of service.

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