NM: Santa Fe Trails launches 'Fare Free Sundays' pilot program

Bus users in Santa Fe will be able to ride free on Sundays from June 7 through Sept. 6.

The city's newly launched "Fare Free Sundays" pilot program aims to encourage the use of public transit, improve accessibility to local events and businesses and provide people with an affordable summer transportation option, according to a Thursday news release.

"Fare Free Sundays is an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to experience the convenience of public transit while reducing transportation costs and encouraging more sustainable travel throughout Santa Fe," Mayor Michael Garcia said in a statement.

City officials will monitor ridership and community feedback to help evaluate the program's effectiveness and determine possible transit initiatives, according to the release.

Santa Fe Trails bus schedules and routes can be found at tinyurl.com/y8st6hae.

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