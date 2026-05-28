OR: Free bus rides during commute times June 1-5

Cascades East Transit is offering free rides during commute hours June 1 through 5 to promote the use of public transit.

Riders will have free rides 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Bend fixed routes and Redmond’s two routes. Cascades East Transit will also host community challenges encouraging riders to take transit to the Downtown Bend farmers market, restaurants and events.

Pop-up events are scheduled at Hawthorne Station, the Redmond Transit Hub, onboard buses, COCC Bend Campus and the new Central Library in east Bend. These events are in collaboration with the city and feature free ice cream, balloons, games, raffle prizes, special transit pass promotions and more.

Try Transit Week will show how public transportation can reduce traffic, lower transportation costs, create more independence for teens and adults who don’t drive and more.

On June 1, there will be a kickoff event at Hawthorne Station 7 a.m. to noon, a Ride and Dine event at Bend Pizza Kitchen 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and an event at COCC’s Bend campus 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

On June 2, there will be pop-up events in Redmond and Bend, including at the Redmond Transit Hub between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. At 4:30 p.m. there will be an event at Dogwood at The Pine Shed.

On June 3, there will be a bus challenge to the downtown Bend farmers market between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., a pop-up event at the Central Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and a pop-up event at Hawthorne Station between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

On June 4, there will be an event at the Redmond Transit Hub between 7 a.m. and noon. June 5 will see final celebrations with an event at Hawthorne Station 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and raffle winners announced at the end of the event.

Promotions include a buy one, get one free monthly pass promotion, an annual pass sale and receiving a free day of rides if you create a CET Go account.

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