Go COMO Transit to fully restore fixed-route bus service on May 26

The city of Columbia, Mo.,’s Go COMO Transit will restore full fixed-route bus service on May 26, marking the first time the agency will return to full service since August 2023 when the agency implemented a temporary "combined routes" system due to a shortage of bus operators. According to the agency, that model reduced service to three buses rotating between paired routes, resulting in longer wait times for riders. Since then, the agency has made slight progress in recruiting and hiring additional operators, allowing the system to restore service. The change is being implemented on a trial basis and is dependent on maintaining adequate staffing levels.

Under the restored weekday service model, six buses will operate across six routes—Green, Red, Black, Orange, Blue and Gold—throughout the day, with service running from approximately 6:25 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. Bus stop frequency will return to approximately every 45 minutes, improving convenience and reducing wait times for riders across the system.

The agency notes Saturday service will remain unchanged. Go COMO will continue to operate a reduced schedule on Saturdays, with three buses serving all six routes beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The timing of this transition aligns with the University of Missouri's summer break. During this period, operators who typically serve the MU Tiger Line will be reassigned to support Go COMO's fixed-route service. The agency expects to continue hiring and training additional operators throughout the summer. The goal is to sustain full service beyond August; however, the continuation of this service level will depend on maintaining sufficient staffing. If operator availability declines, a return to the combined route system may be necessary.

According to the agency, the new ETA Transit app, released in March, allows riders to view real-time bus locations using GPS, check estimated arrival times and receive notifications about detours and delays. For trip planning, Google Maps can be used to enter a starting point and destination and access route options and departure times using the directions feature.