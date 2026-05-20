Keolis North America to operate Tri-Delta Transit for Eastern Contra Costa Transit Authority

Eastern Contra Costa Transit Authority (ECCTA) has agreed to a contract with Keolis North America for Keolis to operate ECCTA’s Tri Delta Transit.

Under the new four-year contract that includes three two-year options, Keolis North America will provide fixed-route, paratransit, microtransit and non-emergency medical transportation for Eastern Contra Costa County, Calif.

“We are proud to partner with Eastern Contra Costa Transit Authority and support their mission to provide safe, dependable transportation options for the communities they serve,” said Keolis President and CEO of U.S. Transit Fadi Chakbazof. “This award reflects the strength of our U.S. transit team and our shared focus on performance, innovation and customer service.”